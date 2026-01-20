Coventry CEO Reid Buerger Recognized by Finseca as 2025 ID Twenty Honoree at NAILBA 44

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance, today announced that Reid Buerger, its CEO, has been recognized by Finseca as a 2025 ID Twenty Award recipient. The award was presented at NAILBA 44, honoring the top innovators and industry-shaping leaders in independent distribution.

Finseca’s ID Twenty Award spotlights twenty professionals each year whose achievements materially advance the insurance community. Recognition is considered one of the most significant distinctions in the field, reserved for those driving measurable impact across distribution, product development, and client outcomes.

Buerger’s selection reflects his continued leadership in shaping modern longevity and life insurance markets, as well as Coventry’s ongoing work to expand secondary market access, opportunity, and value across the independent distribution ecosystem.

“This recognition reflects the work our team at Coventry continues to do to expand the secondary market for life insurance,” said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. “Independent distribution plays an important role in helping policyowners understand their options, and we remain focused on building market structures that support choice, value, and long-term outcomes.”

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry’s deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

