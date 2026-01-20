50 Years of Dry Gas Seals (1976–2026)

SLOUGH, United Kingdom, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Crane, a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment, and a business of Smiths Group plc, is marking 50 years since a breakthrough that revolutionised gas compression sealing. In 1976, the introduction of the Type 28 dry gas seal transformed compressor reliability and set a new global benchmark for sealing performance, safety and efficiency.

While pioneering work on non-contacting spiral-groove technology began in 1968, and the first commercially installation was achieved in 1975, it was the introduction of the Type 28 dry gas seal in 1976 that created a true turning point for the industry. Since then, dry gas seals have become essential components in centrifugal compressors across applications such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation and, increasingly, hydrogen and carbon-capture applications.

Over the past five decades, continuous innovation has extended sealing performance into new pressures, temperatures and operating conditions. Advances have included bi-directional grooves, ultra-high-pressure capability up to 425 barg / 6164 psig, new materials such as Carbon LF™ and digital diagnostics made possible through John Crane Sense® Turbo, enabling real-time condition monitoring and predictive insights.

Sustainability has also become a defining element of sealing technology. Wet-to-dry gas seal retrofit programmes have delivered CO₂ reductions of around 278,000 tonnes per year in certain customer applications, while modern dry gas seals can reduce methane and fugitive emissions by up to 95% when replacing traditional oil-lubricated wet seals. The latest separation seal designs, such as the Type 93AX further reduces nitrogen consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional carbon ring assemblies, supporting operators’ energy efficiency goals.

Today, John Crane’s dry gas seals support a global installed base numbering in the thousands, backed by over 200 manufacturing, sales and service centres, including 12 turbo service centres worldwide. This combination of technology leadership, global reach and on-site expertise continues to support customers’ operational reliability, environmental performance and safety goals.

“Dry gas seals transformed compressor reliability and set a new industry standard in 1976,” said Rubén Álvarez, President of John Crane. “Our 50-year anniversary not only celebrates a milestone in engineering innovation but also recognises the continued dedication of our global teams and the customers who have trusted our technology for decades. We remain committed to advancing sealing solutions that support reliability, efficiency and the future of sustainable energy.”

Throughout 2026, John Crane will mark the anniversary with the release of technical papers, global customer stories, historical reflections, and multimedia content celebrating the evolution of dry gas seal technology from its pioneering origins to today’s advanced sealing solutions engineered for the next generation of energy.

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and process industries. Our portfolio spans mechanical seals, systems, couplings and filtration systems, supported by advanced service solutions and digital diagnostics. With over 200 service, sales and manufacturing centres across 50 countries, John Crane is an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future.

Learn more at www.johncrane.com.

